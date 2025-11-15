Eason has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right hip contusion, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eason will miss the entire second half after picking up a right hip injury. He'll finish the game with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes. Josh Okogie could see an uptick in minutes while Jae'Sean Tate or Jeff Green could enter the rotation. Eason's next chance to play will come Sunday against Orlando.