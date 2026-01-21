Eason (ankle) won't start Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Eason is available to return from a five-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, though he'll come off the bench and could operate on a minutes restriction in his return. In 12 outings off the bench so far this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.