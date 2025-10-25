Eason supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to the Pistons.

Eason struggled again Friday, continuing his slow start to the season. While his playing time was more than enough, his production was well below what is typically expected. Frustrations are likely to set in for those who took a chance on him in drafts, and rightfully so. However, he is worth holding onto in most spots, at least for another week or so, in the hope that he figures things out.