McDowell-White signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Friday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was also with Houston on a two-way deal last season but never made his way to the NBA roster. McDowell-White appeared in 17 games in the G League for the Rio Grande Vipers during the 2019-20 season and averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 11.8 minutes.