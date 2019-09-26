McDowell-White was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McDowell-White is being waived to make room for Ryan Anderson. Last season, McDowell-White played overseas, seeing his most run with the Baunach Young Pikes of the German Pro A league. He appeared in seven games, drawing four starts and averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 23.3 minutes.