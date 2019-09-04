Rockets' William McDowell-White: Contract converted to two-way
McDowell-White has had his Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets converted into a two-way deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The conversion signals that the Rockets are intending for McDowell-White to spend the majority of the upcoming season in the G League. He played 32 total summer league minutes for Houston, racking up 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
