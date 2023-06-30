Mamukelashvili didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Spurs ahead of Thursday's deadline and will become an unrestricted free agent, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.

Mamukelashvili saw decent run with the Spurs after signing with the team in February, averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.3 minutes per game over 19 appearances. The Spurs had the option to make him a restricted free agent by extending him a qualifying offer, but he'll instead be free to seek out opportunities as an unrestricted free agent.