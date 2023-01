Hopson finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Hopson played a pivotal role in helping the Blue secure the victory, finishing as the second-leading scorer off the bench. Expect him to continue to succeed in his role as a spark plug off the bench.