Hopson finished with 12 points (3-11 FG, 4-6 FT), three assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

As a team, the Blue struggled to get anything going offensively, and Hopson was a part of that trend missing eight shots including two from the free throw line. Expect the 33-year-old to bounce back next game as one of the main scoring guards for the Blue.