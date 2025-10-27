Bryant scored his first NBA points via free throws (2-2 FT) in five minutes during Sunday's 118-107 win over Brooklyn.

Despite being San Antonio's 2025 first-round draft selection, Bryant has not found a place among the rotation three games into the season as he has yet to eclipse 10 minutes of playing time. With players like Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Luke Kornet (ankle) also expected to return from injury in the near future, Bryant may find himself buried deeper in the depth chart.