Bryant finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Bryant showed encouraging offensive development, knocking down two three-pointers while contributing on the glass and defensively. The second-year forward committed four turnovers but appeared more comfortable making decisions with the ball compared to his rookie campaign. Bryant will look to build on the performance as he competes for a larger role in San Antonio's forward rotation.