Bryant exited Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to Phoenix after rolling his right ankle in the first half and did not return, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bryant suffered the injury after stepping on teammate Devin Vassell's foot and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest. However, McDonald suggested the decision was precautionary rather than indicative of a serious injury, while coach Mitch Johnson also characterized the early exit as precautionary. The second-year forward's status for Monday's preseason matchup against Utah remains uncertain, though there is currently no indication of a prolonged absence.