Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in victory

Fox amassed 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 victory over the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Fox racked up his first double-double of the postseason, helping the Spurs to an impressive home victory. However, despite his efforts, it is clear that Fox is still hampered by an ankle injury that forced him to miss Games 1 and 2. While it doesn't sound as though he suffered any setbacks, expect to see Fox back on the injury report ahead of Game 5, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Oklahoma City.