Fox (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Fox seemingly had been in line to be available for Game 1 before being unexpectedly ruled out Monday, and his status remains murky for Game 2. The star guard will likely test out his sore right ankle during Wednesday's pregame warmups before the Spurs decide if he can play. Dylan Harper, who logged a postseason-high 47 minutes in Game 1, would be the direct fantasy beneficiary if Fox is unable to suit up.