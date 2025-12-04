Fox notched 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Magic.

Unfortunately, Fox committed a season-high seven turnovers while he was out there and he failed to contribute any defensive stats, so it wasn't necessarily his best game. Still, Fox played a pivotal role in the win, and the Spurs have now won two straight and four of their past five.