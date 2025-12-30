Fox amassed 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Although Fox was excellent on defense against Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, his offensive performance left a bit to be desired. He connected on only four shots in 13 attempts during the loss, and made only one three-pointer in six attempts beyond the arc. Fox may need a game or two to regain his shooting stroke as he comes back from the thigh injury.