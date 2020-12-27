Murray recorded 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Murray might have struggled from the field since he made just 33.3 percent of his shots, but he made up for that by leading the team in both rebounds and assists. Murray is a triple-double threat on a nightly basis due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet every time he steps on the court, and he will try to build off this performance Sunday at New Orleans.