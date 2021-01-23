Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Murray was helped to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game after twisting his ankle, and he did not return to the contest. It's still bothering him, as Murray is questionable for Sunday's action. If Murray ends up sitting out, Patty Mills, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker and Devin Vassell are all candidates to see extra run.