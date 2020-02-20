DeRozan (back) said he'll play Friday at Utah, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The veteran wing missed the final two games before All-Star break with back spasms, but he said Wednesday, "I'm perfect. I'm back. No problems. No issues." The absences were DeRozan's first missed games of the season, and he finished the first half averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.3 minutes in 52 games.