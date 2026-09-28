DeRozan appears set to operate as the focal point of Denver's second unit this season, with head coach David Adelman planning to put the ball in the veteran forward's hands frequently, according to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

The plan provides a strong indication that the Nuggets intend to keep their starting five intact while utilizing DeRozan as their primary offensive option off the bench. The 37-year-old has spent nearly his entire career as a starter, but his scoring and playmaking ability could give Denver a dependable offensive engine whenever Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are off the floor.