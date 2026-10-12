DeRozan recorded two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason win over Chicago.

DeRozan struggled offensively in limited action, missing all four of his field-goal attempts while coming off the bench. The veteran forward has played fewer than 12 minutes in each of his three preseason appearances, suggesting Denver is managing his workload ahead of the regular season. His reduced preseason minutes shouldn't necessarily indicate a diminished regular-season role.