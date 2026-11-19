DeRozan posted 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 105-101 victory over Boston.

The 37-year-old forward produced his best scoring effort since Oct. 26, as DeRozan scored in double digits in just one of his previous eight games. His numbers have predictably dropped as he adjusts to a full-time role on the second unit for the first time in his career, but DeRozan still has enough left in the tank to deliver a decent offensive performance when he gets the opportunity.