Spurs' Devin Vassell: Consistent production continues

Vassell contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to New York in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Vassell continues to play well on both ends of the floor, providing solid yet modest production. In 14 playoff appearances over the past month, he has averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. Having lost both games at home, San Antonio will now head to New York for Games 3 and 4, looking to extend the series beyond four games.