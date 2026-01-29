Harper contributed 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over the Rockets.

The rookie first-rounder provided a spark off the bench, turning in his highest-scoring output since the Jan. 2 win in Indiana. Harper has been a solid source of offense as a reserve for the Spurs, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 21.5 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.