Harper produced 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-110 win over the Jazz.

Harper posted a stellar shooting line and led the San Antonio bench in scoring. He was also effective as a defender, tallying his first steal since Jan. 11 and his first block since Jan. 6. The rookie first-rounder has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games.