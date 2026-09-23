Jared Weiss of the New York Times believes coach Mitch Johnson needs to find ways to increase Harper's minutes this year.

Weiss thinks the optimal way to boost Harper's playing time would be to close games with all three of Harper, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle on the floor. It remains to be seen how willing the Spurs will be in deploying more frequent small-ball looks, as they would then have to squeeze either Devin Vassell or Tobias Harris from the lineup more often. Harper remains one of the favorites for the Sixth Man of the Year award heading into the new campaign.