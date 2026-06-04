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Spurs' Dylan Harper: Pops for 16 points in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harper supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Harper was hot early, once again providing San Antonio with a viable offensive threat off the bench. In his past three games, the impressive rookie has averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds. He continues to build a strong resume and will look to once again play a major role when the two teams meet again for Game 2 on Friday.

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