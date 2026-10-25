Harper finished Saturday's 122-106 win over Dallas with 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Harper scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and finished as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama (23 points). Harper has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has gone 17-for-33 from the field in that span. He's started in each of the first three games of the regular season, but it's unclear whether he would stay in the starting five once Tobias Harris (calf) is cleared to return.