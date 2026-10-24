Harper ended with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Harper scored an efficient 20 points despite the loss, although a lack of peripheral production was somewhat disappointing. Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with the fact that Harper has been inserted into the starting lineup. However, there is certainly a case to be made that sharing the floor with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle could cut into the time he has his hands on the ball. With that said, he should still be able to flirt with mid-round value moving forward, even higher should he manage to add meaningful defensive contributions.