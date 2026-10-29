Harper racked up 13 points (4-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime victory over Utah.

Harper struggled with his shot, connecting on just four of 17 field-goal attempts, but compensated with a season-high eight assists. The second-year guard has started all five games this season and has scored at least 13 points in each contest. Harper's 37 minutes marked a season high, and his growing playmaking contributions are encouraging for his fantasy outlook.