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Spurs' Dylan Harper: Goes for 21 points in Game 4 loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harper logged 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Harper continues to make a name for himself on the biggest stage, providing the Spurs with much-needed offensive production. It continues what has been a stellar postseason for the rookie, a fact that will certainly not be lost on fantasy managers heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Now trailing 3-1 in the series, the Spurs will head home for what is obviously a must-win game on Saturday.

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