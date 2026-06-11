Spurs' Dylan Harper: Goes for 21 points in Game 4 loss

Harper logged 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Harper continues to make a name for himself on the biggest stage, providing the Spurs with much-needed offensive production. It continues what has been a stellar postseason for the rookie, a fact that will certainly not be lost on fantasy managers heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Now trailing 3-1 in the series, the Spurs will head home for what is obviously a must-win game on Saturday.