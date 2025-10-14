Harper had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Monday's 124-108 preseason win over the Pacers.

Harper was one of six San Antonio players to score in double figures and nearly recorded a double-double, dishing out a team-high eight assists. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 Draft is in line to compete for playing time with Jordan McLaughlin (undisclosed) and could see an increased role early on with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) expected to miss time to begin the 2025-26 campaign.