Harper posted 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 23 minutes during the Spurs' 111-106 loss to the Hornets on Saturday.

Harper had an efficient performance from the field during Saturday's loss and was the only Spurs player to crack the 20-point threshold. The rookie first-rounder has been inconsistent with his scoring this season, as his scoring output Saturday was his most in a game since Jan. 2 against the Pacers (22 points). Harper will end the month of January having averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 21.3 minutes per game.