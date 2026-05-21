Harper (leg) won't return to Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports. He will finish with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes.

Harper exited in the third quarter. While he attempted to return, he was stopped by the team's medical staff. Now that the rookie is officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest, his status will be a topic of discussion ahead of Game 3 on Friday. If Harper and De'Aaron Fox (ankle), who hasn't played yet during this series, can't suit up, Keldon Johnson would be the favorite to enter the starting lineup, with extra minutes potentially being absorbed by Carter Bryant and Jordan McLaughlin.