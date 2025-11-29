Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Absent once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
McLaughlin continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury, and this will be his 11th straight absence. He doesn't have a clear return date, but his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't be available Friday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Absence streak to continue•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Remaining out vs. Phoenix•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Thursday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Scores five in win•