default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McLaughlin (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury, and this will be his 11th straight absence. He doesn't have a clear return date, but his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Grizzlies.

More News