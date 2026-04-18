Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Out for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (ankle) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.
This is a new issue for the veteran guard. His absence is unlikely to impact the rotation for San Antonio.
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