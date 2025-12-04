Johnson posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during the Spurs' 114-112 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Johnson provided a nice scoring spark off the bench for the Spurs in Wednesday's win and finished second among the team's reserves in points behind Dylan Harper (16). Johnson has scored in double digits in each of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 15.8 points on 60.7 percent shooting along with 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The 2019 first-rounder and other Spurs players will continue to take on an increased workload on both ends of the floor for as long as Victor Wembanyama (calf) is sidelined.