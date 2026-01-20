Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Muted effort Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson finished Monday's 123-110 victory over the Jazz with two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes.
Despite the quiet performance, Johnson should continue seeing stable minutes while Devin Vassell (adductor) is out of action. Johnson has averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per contest in 10 games this month, shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.
