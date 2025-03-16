Johnson finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over New Orleans.
Although the Spurs have lost Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) for the season, Johnson's tenure as a second-unit player will likely continue. Johnson was demoted to backup duty midway through the 2024 season, and recent production from Harrison Barnes has kept him on the bench despite Wembanyama's absence. Saturday's solid production indicates that he will see more time due to the injury-depleted roster, but it will likely come off the bench.
