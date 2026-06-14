Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Cold Finals run ends in defeat

Johnson ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 16 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to New York in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Johnson concluded a highly disappointing postseason run with a slightly improved but ultimately quiet performance off the bench as San Antonio was eliminated in five games. Despite earning the 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 13.2 points per game during the regular season, the seventh-year swingman was never able to find his rhythm in the playoffs, frequently taking a back seat in the rotation. His struggles reached a low point in the championship series against New York, where he averaged just 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game while shooting a meager 34.8 percent from the field. Johnson has one year remaining on his four-year, $74 million rookie extension before hitting unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027. Owed an average annual salary of $18.5 million on a fully guaranteed deal, he will head into the offseason looking to regroup and solidify his standing as a vital, high-priced reserve weapon for a young Spurs core built around Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.