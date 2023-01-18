Johnson ended with 36 points (11-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and one assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Johnson was unstoppable in the win, establishing a new career high in scoring and setting a new season high in rebounds. Against an undermanned Nets outfit, Johnson put the Spurs on his back, leading San Antonio to its first victory in six games. Despite putting together a breakout season, Johnson remains outside the top 150 on a per-game basis in nine-category leagues due to his poor efficiency and lack of defensive output. He remains a must-roster player, but given his deficiencies, he'll continue to retain far more value in points leagues.