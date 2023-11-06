Coach Gregg Popovich said Johnson (wrist) will probably give it a go Monday against the Pacers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson was deemed questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set due to a sore left wrist, but it doesn't sound like the injury is serious. While he's trending in the right direction, the forward hasn't been cleared yet, so fantasy managers should check back closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff.