Dillingham was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Wolves traded all the way up from No. 27 to grab Dillingham, who's coming off of a dynamic freshman season at Kentucky. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves will send a 2031 unprotected pick, as well as a 2030 pick swap, to the Spurs in the deal. One of the most exciting offensive players in the country, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in just 23.3 minutes per game last season. He also knocked down 44.4 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts per game. At 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Dilingham is a bit undersized, but the Wolves are betting that he'll be able to add weight to his slight frame in order to handle the rigors of the NBA game. With Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards already in place in Minnesota, Dillingham figures to be used as a sparkplug off the bench in Year 1.