Dillingham (ankle) is out for Game 1 against the Lakers on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Dillingham was a late addition to the injury report for this game due to a right ankle sprain, and the rookie won't be available for this matchup as a result. That said, he's not expected to play a significant role in the rotation even if available. His next chance to play will come in Game 2 on Tuesday.
