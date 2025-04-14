Mamukelashvili had 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 victory over the Raptors.

Mamukelashvili finishes the 2024-25 campaign with a decent showing, scoring an efficient 12 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. The 25-year-old big man was thrust into a more significant role this season following the season-ending blood clot issue for Victor Wembanyama. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds across 11.2 minutes per game, shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from the field for San Antonio.