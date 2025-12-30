Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable against Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks with a left thumb sprain, per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.
The 2024 first-rounder could join Devin Vassell (adductor) as a spectator. If Castle is sidelined, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would both be in line for an expanded role in the San Antonio backcourt Wednesday.
