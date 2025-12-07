Castle (hip) is questionable to play Monday in New Orleans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle was able to get through a full practice Sunday, and Monday will mark the first time he's been listed as questionable since going down with the hip injury, so he's trending in the right direction. Castle will likely be a game-time call Monday, but if he is able to get back out there, Julian Champagnie could be bumped from the first unit and Keldon Johnson's minutes might dip.