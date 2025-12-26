Wembanyama finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 117-102 victory over Oklahoma City.

For the sixth straight game since returning from a calf strain, Wembanyama was deployed on the second unit, but his 26 minutes represented his biggest workload during that stretch. The third-year center has also pulled down double-double in three of the last four contests, and since his return he's averaging 18.0 points, 9.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 threes in 21.5 minutes.