Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Tagged questionable for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (concussion) is questionable for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Wembanyama suffered a concussion during Wednesday's Game 2, which forced him to exit in the second quarter. However, he was cleared to travel with the team to Portland ahead of Game 3 and will have an opportunity to clear the league's concussion protocol prior to tipoff. The Spurs should have more clarity on his availability as game time nears.
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