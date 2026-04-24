Wembanyama (concussion) is questionable for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Wembanyama suffered a concussion during Wednesday's Game 2, which forced him to exit in the second quarter. However, he was cleared to travel with the team to Portland ahead of Game 3 and will have an opportunity to clear the league's concussion protocol prior to tipoff. The Spurs should have more clarity on his availability as game time nears.