Wembanyama posted 25 points (10-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's 99-96 win over the Lakers.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with a 26-point performance, but Wembanyama made his presence felt on both ends with a double-double and solid defensive numbers. His poor shooting, as he needed 25 shots to score 25 points and missed five of eight free throws, conspired a bit against him, but fantasy managers will gladly look past the efficiency issues as long as the star center continues to fill the stat sheet as he did Friday. This was Wembanyama's seventh straight double-double, and the fifth game this season in which he had at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. It was also his 10th game with at least six steals-plus-blocks combined.